Patriots Activate LT Will Campbell & DL Milton Williams From IR

The New England Patriots officially Patriots activated LT Will Campbell and DT Milton Williams to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Saturday.

Both players are expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Campbell has been out with an MCL injury, but the expectation was that he would have a chance to return at some point this season.

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team in 2023. The Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $43,589,604 contract that includes a $28,341,527 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.

In 2025, Campbell has appeared in and started 12 games for the Patriots at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 29 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.