Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi, Place LB Raekwon McMillan & TE Dalton Keene On IR

The New England Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan and TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and activated TE Devin Asiasi from the COVID-19 list, according to Field Yates.

The Patriots also re-signed LB Cassh Maluia.

McMillan reportedly suffered a torn ACL so this move was expected.

Asiasi, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that includes a $892,962 signing bonus.

In 2020, Asiasi appeared in nine games for the Patriots and caught two passes for 39 yards receiving and one touchdown.

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders last year as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots back in March.

In 2020, McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.