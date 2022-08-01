Patriots Activated DBs Jabrill Peppers, Myles Bryant & Jonathan Jones

The New England Patriots announced that they are activating defensive backs Jabrill Peppers, Myles Bryant, and Jonathan Jones from their respective injured lists.

Peppers, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason.

In 2021, Peppers appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 30 total tackles, one sack, no interceptions, and one pass defense.