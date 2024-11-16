Patriots Activating DT Christian Barmore Off NFI List

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are activating DT Christian Barmore off the NFI list and he should play in Week 11.

Barmore returned to practice this week after dealing with a blood clot issue that has had him on blood thinners and sidelined him since July.

Barmore, 25, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.