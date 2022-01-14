Patriots Activating Four Players For Playoffs

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are activating four players from the practice squad for this week’s first-round matchup with the Bills. The players included DB De’Vante Bausby, DB D’Angelo Ross, DT Daniel Ekuale, and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

Wilkerson, 25, went undrafted back in 2020 out of SE Missouri State before signing on with the Titans. He was part of the team’s final roster cuts and later caught on with the Patriots practice squad.

In 2021, Wilkerson appeared in three games for the Patriots and caught four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.