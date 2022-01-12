Patriots Activating OT Yodny Cajuste From COVID-19 List

The New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that they are activating OT Yodny Cajuste from the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the playoffs.
Cajuste, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract.
Cajuste was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.
In 2021, Cajuste has appeared in seven games for the Patriots, making two starts.
