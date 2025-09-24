Patriots Add Two To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced they have signed OL Royce Newman and TE Gee Scott Jr. to the practice squad.

Patriots sign OL Royce Newman and TE Gee Scott Jr. to the practice squad: https://t.co/sAnwO1cD5x pic.twitter.com/GIaWquYvtM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2025

New England’s practice squad now includes:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb DT Fabien Lovett G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms OL Jack Conley DB Tyron Herring OL Royce Newman TE Gee Scott Jr.

Newman, 27, was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Green Bay decided to re-work his contract back in July after he qualified for the NFL’s proven performance escalator which raised his compensation to $3.1 million in 2024.

However, because the PPE is not guaranteed, it often works against players who may be on the roster bubble and gives the team leverage to force a pay cut.

The Packers reduced Newman’s base salary to the minimum of $1.25 million and converted $1 million into a per-game roster bonus. None of his 2024 compensation was guaranteed.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts in August of last year and was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers. After finishing out the year, he had a stint with the Cardinals during camp but was among their final cuts.

In 2024, Newman appeared in one game for the Buccaneers as a guard.