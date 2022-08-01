Patriots Agree To Four-Year, $13.5M Extension With P Jake Bailey

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots have agreed to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with P Jake Bailey that includes $6.5 million guaranteed.

Bailey, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to the extension.

In 2021, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and punted 49 times for 2,316 yards (47.3 YPP) and put 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.