Patriots Also Re-Signing QB/WR Malik Cunningham To Practice Squad

According to Karen Guregian, the Patriots are re-signing QB/WR Malik Cunningham to the practice squad.

So after the Patriots gambled by releasing both him and QB Bailey Zappe on Tuesday, New England will end up keeping both for now.

Cunningham, 24, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.