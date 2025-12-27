Patriots Announce Four Moves, Place WR Mack Hollins On IR

The Patriots announced four roster moves Saturday, including placing veteran WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve.

The team also signed DT Jeremiah Pharms to the active roster and elevated DB Kobee Minor and DL Leonard Taylor from the practice squad.

Hollins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders, Falcons, and the Bills.

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million contract last offseason.

In 2025, Hollins appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught 46 passes for 550 yards receiving and two touchdowns.