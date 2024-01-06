Patriots Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 18

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves for their 2023 season finale.

The full list includes:

Patriots signed TE La’Michael Pettway to their active roster.

to their active roster. Patriots placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to their active roster.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $6.38 million rookie contract that included $3.98 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.32 million in the final year of the agreement.

Henry played the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth $10.6 million. He was testing the open market for the first time and signed a three-year, $37.3 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Hunter Henry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 42 passes for 419 yards receiving and six touchdowns.