Patriots Announce Multiple Moves

The New England Patriots announced they have signed LB Monty Rice to the practice squad, cut practice squad C Bryan Hudson and waived OL Zachary Thomas from the active roster.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

RB Terrell Jennings OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris T Caleb Jones DB D.J. James DB Mark Perry OT Jalen McKenzie TE Jack Westover WR John Jiles DT Marcus Harris DB Miles Battle DE Keshawn Banks WR Braylon Sanders LB Monty Rice

Rice, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rice signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was in the third year of the deal when the Titans waived him. New Orleans claimed him off waivers in December 2023 and he was a part of their final cuts in training camp this year.

He had a stint with the Falcons practice squad before landing with New England.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles.