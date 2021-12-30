Patriots Announce Three Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced three roster moves on Thursday, including activating DE Deatrich Wise from the COVID-19 list, placing OT Yodney Cajuste on the list, and placing DB Joshua Bledsoe on injured reserve.
Wise, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.98 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.
He then re-signed with the Patriots on another one-year deal back in March of 2021.
In 2021, Wise has appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 36 tackles and three sacks.
