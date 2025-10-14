Patriots Announced Three Practice Squad Moves

The New England Patriots announced today they have signed TE Marshall Lang to the practice squad and cut TE Gee Scott Jr. and DB Tyron Herring.

New England’s practice squad has one open spot and now includes:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms OT Sebastian Gutierrez RB Jashaun Corbin TE Marshall Lang

Lang, 23, started 21 games across five seasons at Northwestern. He was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May. Seattle later let him go during final roster cuts.

During his five-year college career, Lang recorded 49 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns in 47 career games.