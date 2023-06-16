Patriots CB Jack Jones Arrested For Attempting To Bring Two Firearms On Plane

According to Lindsey Thorpe of Boston 25 News, Patriots CB Jack Jones was arrested Friday night at Boston Logan International Airport after attempting to bring two firearms on the plane.

Police were called to a security checkpoint at the airport after two firearms were found in Jones’s carry-on luggage.

Jones is facing several charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

He was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks and posted bail at $50,000. There will be an arraignment next week in East Boston District Court.

The Patriots issued the following statement regarding the news:

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

The Patriots elected to suspend Jones late last year for what Jones’ agent called a “miscommunication” regarding his rehab process.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.