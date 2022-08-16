Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Out For Season With Shoulder Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Patriots CB Joejuan Williams will miss the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury he sustained recently.

The former second-round pick was on the roster bubble and competing for a spot entering training camp.

Expect the team to place him on season-ending injured reserve with the possibility of releasing him later with a settlement.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams is in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 total tackles, no interceptions and five pass defenses.