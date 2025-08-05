Patriots CB Marcellas Dial Jr. Suffered Torn ACL

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports Patriots CB Marcellas Dial Jr. suffered a torn ACL.
Reiss adds Dial was carted off the field during practice on Monday, and tests showed a torn ACL.
Dial, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Patriots out of South Carolina. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $960,000.
In 2024, Dial appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles.
