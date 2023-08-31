Patriots Claim QB Matt Corral Off Waivers From Panthers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are claiming QB Matt Corral off of waivers from the Panthers on Thursday.

Coincidentally enough, Carolina traded a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick to the Patriots for the right to draft Corral last year.

Corral, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904.

He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.