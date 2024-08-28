The New England Patriots claimed four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, per Field Yates.

The full list includes:

LB Curtis Jacobs OT Demontrey Jacobs DT Eric Johnson T Zachary Thomas

Johnson, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Colts and recorded 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.