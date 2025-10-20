Patriots Claiming LB Caleb Murphy Off Waivers From Chargers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots are claiming LB Caleb Murphy off waivers from the Chargers.

Murphy, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived in October last year and spent the rest of the season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Murphy re-signed for the 2025 season before being waived in October.

In 2025, Murphy has appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded 12 total tackles.