Patriots Claiming QB Tommy DeVito & DB Charles Woods

Per the wire, the Patriots are claiming former Giants QB Tommy DeVito off of waivers, along with former Rams DB Charles Woods.

DeVito was the odd man out after the Giants signed QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and drafted Jaxson Dart in round one.

DeVito, 27, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason. DeVito re-signed with the Giants again this offseason.

In 2024, DeVito appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.