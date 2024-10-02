Patriots Considering Starting RB Antonio Gibson Over Rhamondre Stevenson

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo is considering starting RB Antonio Gibson over RB Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 5 due to ball security issues.

Stevenson has fumbled the ball four times so far this season, once in each game the team has played.

“That’s definitely under consideration. I’ve had multiple conversations with Rhamondre [about it],” Mayo said. “We can’t preach ball security is job security and still have him out there the majority of the time. I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can’t do to win, especially with the team we have today.”

Stevenson, 26, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that included a $749,057 signing bonus when he signed an extension with New England.

He signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Patriots back in June that includes $17 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Stevenson has appeared in four games and recorded 65 rush attempts for 267 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with nine receptions for 34 yards.

We will have more on the Patriots’ running back situation as it becomes available.