Patriots Create $2.1M Of Cap Room By Reworking David Andrews’ Contract

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots restructured the contract of C David Andrews and created $2.1 million of cap space.

The Patriots specifically converted $3.15 million of Andrews’ compensation into a signing bonus. He now carries a 2022 cap charge of $4.275 million.

Andrews, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal wit the Patriots this past March.

In 2020, Andrews appeared in 12 games for the Patriots, starting all 12 at center.