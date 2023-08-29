Patriots Cut 19 Players, Among Other Moves

The New England Patriots officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
The full list of cuts includes:
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- QB Malik Cunningham
- OL James Ferentz
- TE Anthony Firkser
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- OL Chasen Hines
- RB Ty Montgomery II
- LB Calvin Munson
- OL Bill Murray
- LB Ronnie Perkins
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- WR Thyrick Pitts
- OL Kody Russey
- TE Matt Sokol
- OL Andrew Stueber
- RB J.J. Taylor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- QB Bailey Zappe
Other moves include:
- PUP list: DB Cody Davis and DL Trey Flowers
- Injured reserve: CB Isaiah Bolden and OL Conor McDermott
- Trade: The Patriots traded K Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans.
Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.
In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
