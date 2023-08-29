Patriots Cut 19 Players, Among Other Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. S Joshuah Bledsoe
  2. QB Malik Cunningham
  3. OL James Ferentz
  4. TE Anthony Firkser
  5. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  6. RB Kevin Harris
  7. OL Chasen Hines
  8. RB Ty Montgomery II
  9. LB Calvin Munson
  10. OL Bill Murray
  11. LB Ronnie Perkins
  12. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
  13. WR Thyrick Pitts
  14. OL Kody Russey
  15. TE Matt Sokol
  16. OL Andrew Stueber
  17. RB J.J. Taylor
  18. WR Raleigh Webb
  19. QB Bailey Zappe

Other moves include:

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions. 

 

 

