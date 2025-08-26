Patriots Cut 21 Players Including OL Cole Strange

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday to cut their roster down to the mandatory 53-man limit.
Injured Reserve:
- WR Ja’Lynn Polk
- LB Jahlani Tavai
Released Player:
- CB Miles Battle
- G Mehki Butler
- G Jack Conley
- CB Brandon Crossley
- TE C.J. Dippre
- S Marcus Epps
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- T Demontrey Jacobs
- RB Terrell Jennings
- WR John Jiles
- DE Truman Jones
- C Alec Lindstrom
- DB Kobee Minor
- DT David Olajiga
- LB Cam Riley
- DT Jahvaree Ritzie
- K Parker Romo
- TE Gee Scott Jr.
- G Cole Strange
- LB Bradyn Swinson
- WR Jeremiah Webb
Strange, 26, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He is entering the final year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus.
During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle, and center. He started all 17 of his games in his rookie season in New England.
In 2024, Strange appeared and started in three games for the Patriots and made two starts for them.
