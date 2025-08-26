Patriots Cut 21 Players Including OL Cole Strange

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday to cut their roster down to the mandatory 53-man limit. 

Injured Reserve:

  1. WR Ja’Lynn Polk
  2. LB Jahlani Tavai 

Released Player:

  1. CB Miles Battle
  2. G Mehki Butler
  3. G Jack Conley
  4. CB Brandon Crossley
  5. TE C.J. Dippre
  6. S Marcus Epps
  7. RB JaMycal Hasty
  8. T Demontrey Jacobs
  9. RB Terrell Jennings
  10. WR John Jiles
  11. DE Truman Jones
  12. C Alec Lindstrom
  13. DB Kobee Minor
  14. DT David Olajiga
  15. LB Cam Riley
  16. DT Jahvaree Ritzie
  17. K Parker Romo
  18. TE Gee Scott Jr.
  19. G Cole Strange
  20. LB Bradyn Swinson
  21. WR Jeremiah Webb

Strange, 26, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus. 

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle, and center. He started all 17 of his games in his rookie season in New England.

In 2024, Strange appeared and started in three games for the Patriots and made two starts for them.

