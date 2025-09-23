Patriots Cut CB Corey Ballentine

The New England Patriots announced they cut CB Corey Ballentine from the practice squad and signed DB Tyron Herring in a corresponding move.

Patriots sign DB Tyron Herring to the practice squad and release DB Corey Ballentine from the practice squad: https://t.co/4H9Se2HvDZ pic.twitter.com/WqMhj3MHMM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 23, 2025

New England’s practice squad now includes:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb DT Fabien Lovett OT Thayer Munford Jr. G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms OL Jack Conley DB Tyron Herring

Ballentine, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022. Green Bay signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

Ballentine signed with the Colts for the 2024 season but was cut loose during training camp. He’s had stints with the Packers and Patriots since.

In 2024, Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles and one forced fumble.