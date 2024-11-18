Patriots Cut CB Marco Wilson, Activate CB Alex Austin

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have waived CB Marco Wilson.

He’s played a fair amount of snaps for New England this year but the Patriots have made a few cuts in recent days to shake the roster up and get rid of players who weren’t hitting the standard they’re trying to reach.

The team confirmed the news and announced CB Alex Austin was activated from injured reserve to take Wilson’s roster spot.

Wilson, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Arizona waived him and he was claimed by New England.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 15 total tackles, no interceptions and one pass deflection.