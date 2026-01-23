Patriots Cut DE Darrell Taylor From Practice Squad

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced they’ve released DE Darrell Taylor from their practice squad on Friday, per Doug Kyed.
Taylor, 27, was a three-year starter at Tennessee. The Seahawks traded up with the Jets to select him with the No. 48 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $6,764,507 rookie contract that includes a $2,479,641 signing bonus. However, he missed his entire rookie season and did not accrue a year of experience.
Taylor was set to be a restricted free agent until signing an extension with Seattle. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,136,000 in 2024 when he was traded to the Bears coming out of the preseason.
He then signed with the Texans for the 2025 season on a one-year, $4.75 million contract. The Patriots added him to their practice squad in recent weeks.
In 2025, Taylor appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded three total tackles.
