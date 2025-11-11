Patriots Cut WR Brenden Rice, Signed RB Jonathan Ward

The New England Patriots announced they have released WR Brenden Rice from the practice squad and signed RB Jonathan Ward.

Patriots sign RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad; Release WR Brenden Rice from the practice squad: https://t.co/jTYMSLkpos pic.twitter.com/QG9kB2fxaP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 11, 2025

New England’s practice squad now includes:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre WR John Jiles DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms OT Sebastian Gutierrez RB Jashaun Corbin (Injured) TE Marshall Lang

DB Richie Grant TE Thomas Odukoya DT Leonard Taylor RB Rushawn Baker RB D’Ernest Johnson RB Jonathan Ward

Rice, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason.

Rice is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.

Ward, 28, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

From there, Ward joined the Titans’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster. After playing out his deal in Tennessee, Ward signed on with the Steelers in May of 2024. He was cut coming out of the preseason, later re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off the roster.

Pittsburgh re-signed him to a futures deal in January but let him go in June. He then caught on with the Giants in August but was among the final roster cuts.

In 2024, Ward appeared in four games for the Steelers and rushed five times for 22 yards.