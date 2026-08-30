Patriots Cutting OLB Bradyn Swinson

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are waiving OLB Bradyn Swinson today ahead of the roster cut deadline.

It’s the second time in as many years that New England will let Swinson go during roster cuts despite spending a fifth-round pick on him in 2025. The Patriots got him back on the practice squad last year, though.

Swinson, 24, started his career at Oregon before transferring to LSU, becoming a starter in his final season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $4,640,796 rookie contract that included a $440,796 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Patriots promoted Swinson to the active roster later in the season.

In 2025, Swinson appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.

During his five-year college career, Swinson recorded 128 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 11 pass deflections in 55 career games.