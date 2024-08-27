Patriots Cutting QB Bailey Zappe

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are waiving QB Bailey Zappe as they trim the roster down to 53.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Zappe was fourth on the depth chart after New England drafted two quarterbacks this offseason.

He was also waived during roster cuts last year before being brought back.

Zappe, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots out of Western Kentucky. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however, and he was later promoted back to the active roster.

In 2023, Zappe appeared in 10 games for the Patriots with six starts and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions.