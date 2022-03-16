Patriots Decline Tender For WR/KR Gunner Olszewski

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots have declined to tender a contract to RFA WR/KR Gunner Olszewski, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Olszewski, 25, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and was able to earn a roster spot as a rookie.

In 2021, Olszewski appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded two receptions for 31 years, 416 yards as a kickoff return specialist, and 309 yards on punt returns.