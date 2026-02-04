Patriots Decline To Activate RB Terrell Jennings From IR

The New England Patriots officially declined to activate RB Terrell Jennings from injured reserve on Wednesday, officially ending his 2026 season.

Jennings was designated to return a few weeks ago, but it appears as though New England felt it was better to leave him on injured reserve to finish out the season.

Jennings, 24,wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent back in 2024. He was later waived and signed to their practice squad.

Jennings has been on and off of the Patriots’ active roster ever since.

In 2025, Jennings appeared in seven games for the Patriots and rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries to go along with one reception for nine yards receiving and a touchdown.