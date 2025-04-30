Patriots Declining OL Cole Strange’s Fifth-Year Option

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots are not picking up OL Cole Strange‘s fifth-year option.

This isn’t a big surprise, as the option would have cost the Patriots around $16.7 million guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Strange, 26, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus.

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle, and center. He started all 17 of his games in his rookie season in New England.

In 2024, Strange appeared and started in three games for the Patriots and made two starts for them.