Patriots Defacto GM Eliot Wolf Considered Safe

According to Jonathan Jones, the Patriots’ decision to fire HC Jerod Mayo on Sunday does not impact the team’s front office.

Jones reports that Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, who is essentially the team’s defacto GM, is considered safe.

There have been some reports in recent weeks that at least some changes and/or additions could be coming to the Patriots’ front office, but it sounds like Wolf will remain in place for at least the 2025 season.

Wolf, 43, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He started as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

After the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst as their GM, Wolf departed for the assistant GM job under John Dorsey in Cleveland. He then worked for the Seahawks before joining the Patriots as a consultant.

Wolf has been a popular name as a GM candidate and was last named the Patriots director of scouting back in 2022. He is now considered the de facto general manager of the team after the departure of former HC Bill Belichick.