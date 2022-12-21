Patriots Designate P Jake Bailey To Return From IR

According to Jim McBride, the Patriots designated P Jake Bailey to return from injured reserve following a back injury.

Bailey, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with New England in August.

In 2022, Bailey has appeared in nine games for the Patriots and totaled 1,557 yards on 37 attempts (42.1 YPA) including 12 downed inside the 20.