Patriots Designated DT Joshua Farmer To Return From IR

The New England Patriots designated fourth-round DT Joshua Farmer to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Farmer, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida State and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and honorable mention All-ACC in 2024.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,826,927 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $665,816.

In 2025, Farmer appeared in 13 games and recorded 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.