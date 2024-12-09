Patriots Designating OT Caedan Wallace To Return

According to Mark Daniels, the Patriots plan to designate third-round OT Caedan Wallace to return from injured reserve today.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

However, Daniels said Wallace could be back as soon as this weekend against the Cardinals for a Patriots team that desperately needs warm bodies up front.

The rookie has been out since the end of September.

Wallace, 24, was a four-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. The Patriots selected him with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wallace signed a four-year, $6,058,224 contract that includes a $1,225,980 signing bonus and will carry a $1,101,495 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Wallace has appeared in four games for the Patriots and made one start at tackle.