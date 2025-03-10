Patriots Discussing Potential Trades For QB Joe Milton III

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Patriots have held trade discussions regarding QB Joe Milton III.

Schultz says that New England would trade him “to the right situation to continue his development.”

According to Schultz, New England loves Milton, but Drake Maye is their franchise quarterback and they signed Josh Dobbs to a two-year, $8 million deal to be his backup.

Boston Sport’s Greg Bedard previously mentioned that the Patriots could consider trading Milton this off-season.

“I thought the Patriots would hold off on entertaining a trade of Joe Milton, who was drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) last year, for at least another season, but there’s increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason,” Bedard said, via Patriots Wire. “Again, I’m not saying he’s on the block right now, but the Patriots will likely consider it when everything settles with the front office and coaching staff.”

Milton is a promising young quarterback who has impressive physical talents and impressed New England with his work behind the scenes and in the last week of the regular season.

He could fetch a mid-round pick in any trade discussions, which would be an upgrade over the late-rounder New England used to acquire him.

Milton, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, Milton appeared in one game and completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, adding 10 carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.