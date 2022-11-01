Patriots Don’t Plan To Trade OT Isaiah Wynn

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have no plans to trade OT Isaiah Wynn with just a few hours to go until the NFL trade deadline.

Tom Pelissero pointed out earlier today that Monday was the deadline to restructure contracts, which means the market for players like Wynn who are still owed a significant amount for the 2022 season would be severely curtailed. Not many teams are flush with cap space right now.

The Patriots have gotten trade calls on Wynn dating back to the summer. The former first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and was set to make $10.413 million under the fifth-year option entering the 2022 season.

However, he was moved over to right tackle and has struggled with the transition, being benched in recent weeks for veteran Marcus Cannon.

Wynn, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that will see him earn a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Wynn has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and made six starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 65 tackle out of 78 qualifying players.