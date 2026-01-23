Patriots EDGE Harold Landry Ruled Out From AFC Championship

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced that EDGE Harold Landry (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Broncos, per Doug Kyed.

New England also listed WR Mack Hollins (abdomen), CB Carlton Davis III (concussion), and LB Marte Mapu (hip) as questionable.

Landry is the only player ruled out for the Patriots, but it means they will be without one of their top pass rushers against Denver.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $48 million last offseason.

In 2025, Landry appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.