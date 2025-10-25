Patriots Elevate Two Players For Week 8

The New England Patriots officially elevated S Richie Grant and RB Terrell Jennings to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Grant, 27, was a second-round pick by the Falcons out of Central Florida in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $8.27 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $3.116 million last year.

After being let go by the Falcons, Grant caught on with the 49ers this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Grant appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start, recording 14 total tackles and two passes defended.