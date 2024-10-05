Patriots Elevating Two Players, Among Other Moves

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are elevating C Bryan Hudson and LB Ochaun Mathis to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 5.

Additionally, New England is activating WR Kendrick Bourne from the PUP list and S Marte Mapu from the injured reserve. They are also signing DT Jaquelin Roy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Mathis, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams out of Nebraska in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2026 with a team option for 2027.

He was among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2024 before catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

In 2023, Mathis appeared in eight. games for the Rams and recorded two total tackles.