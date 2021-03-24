Patriots Re-Sign RB James White To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

Update: Adam Schefter reports the Patriots and RB James White have agreed on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Patriots are expected to re-sign RB James White.

Fowler does say that a deal isn’t done just yet between White and the Patriots, but there should be an agreement in place “pretty soon.”

Prior reports mentioned that the Buccaneers could be a landing spot for White, given his ties to Tom Brady. However, it appears as though a return to New England is likely to be his best option in the end.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, White appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and rushed for 121 yards on 35 carries (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 49 receptions for 375 yards receiving and another score.

