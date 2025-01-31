Patriots Expected To Retain Ben McAdoo

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are expected to retain Bob McAdoo on the coaching staff for 2025 under Mike Vrabel.

McAdoo worked as a senior offensive assistant in 2024 but Reiss notes his role could change this year. McAdoo joins ST coordinator Jeremy Springer and ST assistant Tom Quinn as coaches to remain on the staff with all the changes.

McAdoo, 47, previously served as the Packers’ QB coach before he was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in 2014. He eventually took over for HC Tom Coughlin two years later.

The Giants fired McAdoo towards the end of the 2017 regular season. He interviewed for a number of offensive coordinator jobs, including the Jaguars, before eventually taking a position in Jacksonville as the QB coach in 2020. Dallas hired him as an offensive consultant for the 2021 season.

From there, McAdoo was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2022 as a replacement for Joe Brady under then-HC Matt Rhule, lasting just one season with the team. After a year off, he joined the Patriots in 2024 as a senior offensive assistant.

During his two years in charge of the Giants, McAdoo led them to a record of 13-15 (46.4 percent), which included one playoff appearance.