Patriots Getting Trade Interest In OLB Matt Judon

According to Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have inquired with the Patriots about a trade for veteran OLB Matt Judon amidst his contract dispute with New England.

However, a source characterized the trade interest in Judon from other teams as just “due diligence” to Mark Daniels.

Judon is owed $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. However, the soon-to-be-32-year-old hasn’t been able to come to terms on a new agreement with the Patriots, and the conflict has been apparent at practice recently.

Any team that trades for Judon would have to find a way to address his contract first or risk a similar situation to what’s happening with the Jets and DE Haason Reddick right now.

Judon missed most of last season with a torn biceps but has outplayed his contract dramatically when he’s been on the field. He believes the team should have no issues addressing his contract given the amount of cap space they currently have.

New England has rewarded a lot of its players with extensions this offseason, with Judon the glaring exception so far.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one safety.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Judon as the news is available.