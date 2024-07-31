Update: Patriots OLB Matt Judon Says Team Hasn’t Made New Offer

Update:

Patriots OLB Matt Judon contradicted the report that the team has made him a new contract offer that it hopes will smooth things over.

No they haven’t but it makes me look bad again. Don’t believe the lies — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 31, 2024

It marks the latest plot twist in a situation that already has had a few turns.

Tom Curran said there are offers on the table between the two sides, who have been negotiating since before training camp.

According to Dianna Russini, the Patriots have made a new offer to OLB Matt Judon since Monday when Judon started withholding his participation in practice.

She says the hope is that this starts to patch things up between the two sides.

The Patriots started padded practices on Monday but Judon was not in uniform and was seen having several animated discussions with HC Jerod Mayo and executives Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh. Judon was not at the team facility on Tuesday.

This marks a clear shift in tenor for things between the Patriots and Judon. The veteran had previously said he didn’t plan to kick up as much fuss as he did last summer in search of a new deal, but his patience wore thin after New England signed yet another player to an extension before Judon over the weekend.

Judon is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make a base salary of just $6.5 million after having money from this year moved up in a contract compromise last year.

He missed most of last season with a torn biceps but has outplayed his contract dramatically when he’s been on the field. He believes the team should have no issues addressing his contract given the amount of cap space they currently have.

New England has rewarded a lot of its players with extensions this offseason so it feels like there’s still a good chance they work something out with Judon before the start of the season.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one safety.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Judon as the news is available.