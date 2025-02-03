Patriots Hiring Todd Downing As WR Coach

According to Greg Bedard, the Patriots are hiring former Jets assistant Todd Downing as their next WR coach.

Downing worked with new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel in Tennessee in a few different roles, including as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. He called plays for the Jets for a chunk of last season as well.

The veteran coach has served a plethora of roles but has not ever formally coached receivers, which is interesting.

Downing, 44, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings back in 2005. He then served as a defensive assistant for the Rams before landing a spot with the Lions as an offensive quality control coach.

The Lions promoted him to QB coach in 2011 before signing on with the Bills to the same position in 2014. The Raiders brought him on as their QBs coach in 2015 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2017 before he joined the Vikings as their new TE coach.

The Titans hired Downing as their TE coach for the 2019 season and eventually promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after the 2022 season, however, and joined the Jets’ coaching staff.

In 2022, the Titans’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 28 in points scored, No. 13 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.