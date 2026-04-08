Patriots Hosted 27 Players For Local Prospects Day

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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Ethan Hurwitz of Sports Illustrated confirmed that the Patriots hosted 27 players for their local prospect workout day on April 7.

Patriots Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Central Connecticut State QB Brady Olson
  2. Memphis RB Greg Desrosiers
  3. Boston College RB Jordan McDonald
  4. Brown WR Ty Pezza
  5. Army WR Noah Short
  6. Brown WR Solomon Miller
  7. Nichols WR Jack Morvan
  8. Ohio WR Eamonn Dennis
  9. Wake Forest TE Eni Falayi
  10. Washington State TE Ademola Faleye
  11. Boston College TE Jeremiah Franklin
  12. UConn TE Louis Hansen
  13. Michigan C Greg Crippen
  14. Dartmouth OG Delby Lemieux
  15. Boston College OG Logan Taylor
  16. UMass OT Ryan Mosesso
  17. Boston College OT Kevin Cline
  18. Bryant DT Michael Otty
  19. Boston College DT Sedarius McConnell
  20. Michigan DE TJ Guy
  21. Boston College DE Quintayvious Hutchins
  22. UConn LB Bryun Parham
  23. NC State CB Devon Marshall
  24. Iowa CB Shahid Barros
  25. Brown CB Elias Archie
  26. UMass CB Malcolm Greene
  27. Boston College LS Ben Mann

Olson, 23, was a two-year starter at Central Connecticut after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at UMass. 

For his college career, Olson completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 7,307 yards (6.1 YPC), 52 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He also recorded 204 rushing attempts for 425 yards (2.1 YPC) and five touchdowns. 

Guy, 23, was a two-year starter at Michigan and a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He was a member of the Wolverines’ College Football National Championship in 2023. 

For his college career, Guy appeared in 48 games and recorded 66 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one interception.  

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