Patriots Hosted 27 Players For Local Prospects Day

Ethan Hurwitz of Sports Illustrated confirmed that the Patriots hosted 27 players for their local prospect workout day on April 7.

The full list includes:

Central Connecticut State QB Brady Olson Memphis RB Greg Desrosiers Boston College RB Jordan McDonald Brown WR Ty Pezza Army WR Noah Short Brown WR Solomon Miller Nichols WR Jack Morvan Ohio WR Eamonn Dennis Wake Forest TE Eni Falayi Washington State TE Ademola Faleye Boston College TE Jeremiah Franklin UConn TE Louis Hansen Michigan C Greg Crippen Dartmouth OG Delby Lemieux Boston College OG Logan Taylor UMass OT Ryan Mosesso Boston College OT Kevin Cline Bryant DT Michael Otty Boston College DT Sedarius McConnell Michigan DE TJ Guy Boston College DE Quintayvious Hutchins UConn LB Bryun Parham NC State CB Devon Marshall Iowa CB Shahid Barros Brown CB Elias Archie UMass CB Malcolm Greene Boston College LS Ben Mann

Olson, 23, was a two-year starter at Central Connecticut after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at UMass.

For his college career, Olson completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 7,307 yards (6.1 YPC), 52 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He also recorded 204 rushing attempts for 425 yards (2.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.

Guy, 23, was a two-year starter at Michigan and a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He was a member of the Wolverines’ College Football National Championship in 2023.

For his college career, Guy appeared in 48 games and recorded 66 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one interception.