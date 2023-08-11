Patriots Hosted Two Players For Tryouts

The New England Patriots hosted free agent rookie OTs Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid on a tryout basis, per Mike Reiss.

Reid, 23, wound up signing a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Louisville following the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he lasted only three months in Philadelphia before the team opted to cut him.

Throughout his three-year career at Louisville, Reid appeared in 32 games along the offensive line.